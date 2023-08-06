Business Crime-busting goes hi-tech Corporate leaders pledge to beef up NPA's digital forensic capacity to speed up its pursuit of state capture culprits B L Premium

Business is spearheading a process to digitise the forensic analysis capabilities of the National Prosecuting Authority's investigative arm, the Investigating Directorate (ID) — a move that could see the prosecuting body outsourcing less of this work to specialised firms. It could also speed up the prosecution of high-profile state capture culprits and others accused of financial malfeasance.

At a meeting of President Cyril Ramaphosa, selected ministers and CEOs representing 115 companies to discuss how to fight crime, fix rail and ports, and end load-shedding, it was announced that business had set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to enhance the NPA's digital and forensic data capacity. ..