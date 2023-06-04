Business

Karpowership upbeat over victories

But activists vow to fight on against a deal they say will be bad for the environment and the economy

04 June 2023 - 07:49

Karpowership is upbeat about recent government approval of plans to moor its power-producing ships at South African ports and has had positive engagements with environmental regulators, the Turkish company has told Business Times.

Karpowership spokesperson Kgomotso Hlakudi said the company welcomed the department of transport’s decision to allow the company to use Richards Bay, Ngqura and Saldanha Bay...

