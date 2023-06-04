Madagascan telecom firm sees South Africa as the ideal springboard for further acquisitions on the continent.
The Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision to hike policy rates by 50 basis points to 8.25% last month received several criticisms.
Hantie Plomp is the founder and MD of Triplo4 Sustainable Solutions.
Karpowership is upbeat about recent government approval of plans to moor its power-producing ships at South African ports and has had positive engagements with environmental regulators, the Turkish company has told Business Times.
Karpowership spokesperson Kgomotso Hlakudi said the company welcomed the department of transport’s decision to allow the company to use Richards Bay, Ngqura and Saldanha Bay...
Karpowership upbeat over victories
But activists vow to fight on against a deal they say will be bad for the environment and the economy
