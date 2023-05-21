Business

Here’s how much you need to join the richest 1% globally

BL Premium
21 May 2023 - 07:19 Ben Stupples

If you want to join Monaco’s richest 1%, you will need an eight-figure fortune.

It takes $12.4m (about R237.5m) to make the cut in the tiny Mediterranean principality, according to research from Knight Frank, where billionaire residents typically do not face income or capital gains taxes...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.