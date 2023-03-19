Business

MTN taps Africa to keep towers alive

Group seeks to import skills from elsewhere in Africa to deal with crisis

19 March 2023 - 09:47 THABISO MOCHIKO

MTN Group is seeking a visa dispensation to recruit electrical engineers from other African countries to help manage its towers and network as it transitions some infrastructure off the grid in the face of intensive load-shedding. 

The skills needed are largely unavailable in South Africa, group CEO Ralph Mupita said during the company's financial results presentation this week...

