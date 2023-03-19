Companies will be open but are taking extra precautions ahead of tomorrow's national protest
Thinking that President Cyril Ramaphosa can help us is to be misguided. He is not interested and is unable to free himself from the clutches of the ANC, writes Sam Mkokeli
Samantha Nobubele Mkandhla is the head of philanthropy and partnerships at Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders (MSF)
Credit Suisse will borrow up to $54bn (about R990bn) from Switzerland’s central bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence, after a slump in its shares intensified fears about a global banking crisis.
The bank’s announcement on Thursday, which came in the middle of the night in Zurich, prompted a 24% rise in Credit Suisse shares and helped reverse some of the heavy losses on stock markets driven by investor fears over potential bank runs across the world...
Credit Suisse thrown $54bn lifeline in rush to ward off global bank crisis
