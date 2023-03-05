Households and businesses are borrowing to invest in alternatives as load-shedding bites
The story of the vessel's demise haunts me as I watch South Africa's economic decline, as a consequence of political failings
Jonathan Ayache is the co-founder and CEO of LIFT Airline
The Cape Town E-Prix was a great advertisement for the future of electric vehicles, for the city as a tourist destination, and for the country’s continued ability to host major international events.
Porsche took the chequered flag in the first Formula E world championship race for electric cars to be staged in sub-Saharan Africa, but the biggest winner was probably the city itself...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
The Big Read
Cape Town gets charge from E-Prix spectacular
World championship race through city streets a first for sub-Saharan Africa
The Cape Town E-Prix was a great advertisement for the future of electric vehicles, for the city as a tourist destination, and for the country’s continued ability to host major international events.
Porsche took the chequered flag in the first Formula E world championship race for electric cars to be staged in sub-Saharan Africa, but the biggest winner was probably the city itself...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.