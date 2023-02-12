Consumer Goods Council urges the government to cut the price of diesel used for generators
Candidates have been identified to succeed Daniel Mminele as head of the presidential climate task team, environment minister Barbara Creecy said, noting that it had already received the benefits it hoped for from his tenure.
Mminele’s contract expired in December, leaving advocates for South Africa’s renewable energy drive concerned that his departure would throw the just energy transition into limbo as the use of fossil fuels rises...
Candidates lined up to succeed Mminele as head of presidential climate task team
Environment minister Barbara Creecy praises Mminele's work
