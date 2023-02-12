Consumer Goods Council urges the government to cut the price of diesel used for generators
The non-idea of a minister of electricity demonstrates President Cyril Ramaphosa's poor grasp of public administration conceptualisation
Khensani Nobanda is the group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank Group.
The department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) is scheduled to put a new, off-the-shelf automated mining cadastral system out to tender by the end of the month as it seeks to clear a backlog of mining and exploration applications and boost investment in the sector.
Speaking on the sidelines of this week's Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, DMRE director-general Jacob Mbele said the backlog in processing exploration and mining rights, as well as the lack of a transparent cadastral system, were the department's biggest challenges...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Automated mining cadastral system finally set for tender
Such a system will allow South Africa to respond more quickly to investors and ensure it is able to attract capital, says DMRE's Mbele
The department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) is scheduled to put a new, off-the-shelf automated mining cadastral system out to tender by the end of the month as it seeks to clear a backlog of mining and exploration applications and boost investment in the sector.
Speaking on the sidelines of this week's Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, DMRE director-general Jacob Mbele said the backlog in processing exploration and mining rights, as well as the lack of a transparent cadastral system, were the department's biggest challenges...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.