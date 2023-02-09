Companies / Mining

Kalagadi quits Minerals Council SA over attack on Transnet bosses

Manganese miner says it was not consulted on the call for CEO Portia Derby to quit

09 February 2023 - 20:31 Staff Writer
Minerals Council president Nolitha Fakude Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Kalagadi Manganese, an explorer of the mineral that counts the Industrial Development Corporation as a shareholder, has quit its membership of the Minerals Council SA, saying it was not consulted by the industry body when it launched a scathing attack on the leadership of Transnet. 

In a letter dated January 31 2023, obtained by Business Day and addressed to Minerals Council SA president Nolitha Fakude, Kalagadi executive chair Daphne Mashile-Nkosi said the council was not speaking on the company’s behalf when it called for the removal of Portia Derby as Transnet CEO as well as that of Sizakele Mzimela, who leads Transnet’s freight rail division, in a letter to the board of Transnet.

“This call for the removal of the few female corporate leaders is more than just a misrepresentation of us as members but goes against the ethos for which we stand,” Mashile-Nkosi wrote.  “We are therefore left with no option but to reconsider our membership of the Minerals Council SA. We, therefore, terminate our membership of the Minerals Council SA with immediate effect and trust that you find this in order.”

The decision by Kalagadi to quit the council, which represents some of the biggest names in SA’s mining industry, is the strongest backlash yet against the body over the letter that detailed industry frustrations over Transnet’s inability to keep cargo flowing.

The council declined to comment on the contents of the letter but stressed that it acts with a mandate from its members.  

Its letter in December came as mining companies including Thungela Resources and Kumba Iron Ore count billions of rand in lost revenue stemming from inefficiencies at Transnet. The utility’s sprawling transport and supply chain infrastructure makes it a crucial player in the economy.

'Why big miners want me out': Transnet boss Portia Derby

Transnet boss says big miners opposed to transformation, but Minerals Council begs to differ
Business
4 days ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Doing less with more, the Transnet way

Mines should be allowed to assist with operational and strategic issues at TFR
Opinion
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Government should take up Minerals Council offer to help sort out Transnet

Suggestions include setting up multidisciplinary ‘war rooms’ for bulk commodities corridors to turn around Transnet’s deteriorating port and rail ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Dump​ Transnet CEO Portia Derby, says desperate Minerals Council

Council wants heads to roll over unfolding crisis at the state-owned rail and port operator and its ‘catastrophic impact’ on the mining industry
National
4 weeks ago
