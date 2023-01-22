Business

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers as AI focus intensifies

In the US, where Alphabet has already e-mailed affected employees, staff would receive severance and six months of health care as well as immigration support

22 January 2023 - 09:18 Agency Staff

Google parent Alphabet is cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, it said in a staff memo on Friday, as the technology sector reels from layoffs and companies stake their futures on artificial intelligence (AI).

The cuts come at a delicate moment for the US company, which has long been the leader in key areas of AI research...

