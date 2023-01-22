Unions, the government and employers said the escalating energy crisis will probably deal a bigger blow to business and employment than the national Covid lockdown did in 2020
People of this calibre would be in Ramaphosa's cabinet if he was really in charge of the ANC, writes Sam Mkokeli
Vaughan Pierce is the executive for environmental, social and governance (ESG) at Pick n Pay.
Google parent Alphabet is cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, it said in a staff memo on Friday, as the technology sector reels from layoffs and companies stake their futures on artificial intelligence (AI).
The cuts come at a delicate moment for the US company, which has long been the leader in key areas of AI research...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers as AI focus intensifies
In the US, where Alphabet has already e-mailed affected employees, staff would receive severance and six months of health care as well as immigration support
Google parent Alphabet is cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, it said in a staff memo on Friday, as the technology sector reels from layoffs and companies stake their futures on artificial intelligence (AI).
The cuts come at a delicate moment for the US company, which has long been the leader in key areas of AI research...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.