Emerging market debt issuance has record first week of the year

Indonesia, Hungary, Slovenia, Romania and Hong Kong were among those fast out the blocks

06 January 2023 - 15:24 Marc Jones
Buildings are shown in Shenzhen in Hong Kong, China. Picture: LAM YIK/BLOOMBERG
Buildings are shown in Shenzhen in Hong Kong, China. Picture: LAM YIK/BLOOMBERG

London — Emerging market governments and companies had a record first week of the year in terms of debt issuance, selling nearly $28bn (R485bn) worth of bonds between them as they look to play catch up after last year’s market turbulence.

Indonesia, Hungary, Slovenia, Romania and Hong Kong were among those fast out the blocks, helping sovereigns sell $21.3bn of debt compared with $13.4bn in the first week of 2022, analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated.

Another $6.5bn came from EM corporates and takes the combined $28bn amount well clear of last year’s $19bn week one total and surpasses 2021’s previous record of $24bn.

Surging global interest rates meant sovereign debt issuance halved to a more than decade-long low of $87bn last year. That compared with $176bn in 2021 and roughly $230bn in 2020 when governments borrowed record amounts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Combined with sharply lower corporate debt issuance, last year’s overall total was just over $300bn. That was also less than half of 2021’s $713bn according to Morgan Stanley’s calculations and also the lowest amount since 2021.

