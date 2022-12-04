Business

Too little cash, too much stash and no-flash Christmas dinner

A lacklustre Black Friday in the UK adds to an already muted Christmas season, leaving retailers with too much stock

BL Premium
04 December 2022 - 07:41 BLOOMBERG

The Brits’ Christmas dinner will be the most expensive in at least a decade as the cost of everything from poultry to Yorkshire pudding soars.

Prices for a typical holiday meal, including turkey, pork and vegetables, are up more than 22% since last year, according to researcher Mintec’s Christmas dinner index...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.