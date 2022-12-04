Retail billionaire Christo Wiese has urged the government to stick to its economic reform programme as uncertainty intensified on Friday about the future of embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Time is up for Ramaphosa and the ANC, get ready for coalition politics.
A genuine onboarding process, with recruits properly integrated into an organisation, can ensure that they begin their time on a positive note.
The Brits’ Christmas dinner will be the most expensive in at least a decade as the cost of everything from poultry to Yorkshire pudding soars.
Prices for a typical holiday meal, including turkey, pork and vegetables, are up more than 22% since last year, according to researcher Mintec’s Christmas dinner index...
Too little cash, too much stash and no-flash Christmas dinner
A lacklustre Black Friday in the UK adds to an already muted Christmas season, leaving retailers with too much stock
