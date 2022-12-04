Business

Africa gears up for auto industry free trade

R17.3bn fund set to support development of automotive sector under AfCFTA

04 December 2022 - 07:47 Carien du Plessis

Automotive manufacturers and officials are optimistic that the legal instruments needed for free trade in Africa will be agreed by the middle of next year.

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretary-general Wamkele Mene said that for the foreseeable future the focus would be on vehicles with internal combustion engines, even as Europe moves to phase them out completely by 2035...

