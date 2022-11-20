Junior partner asked 'astronomical price' and wanted management control
As data centres rain down on South Africa, bringing numerous cloud computing providers to the region, businesses are facing the challenge of managing the new “multi-cloud” environment, while the providers wrestle with uncertain power supply in a power-hungry sector.
Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, NTT, Africa Data Centres and Huawei have all built major data centres, known as hyperscalers, in South Africa, while South Africa-based BCX and Teraco have dramatically increased capacity, as demand for cloud services grows relentlessly. This has led to the adoption of multi-cloud strategies as businesses seek to ensure they are protected from both power and cloud outages...
Multi-cloud environment needs careful management
Data migration technology allows companies to move applications to more energy-efficient data centres
