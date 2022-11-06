Cane growers in KZN face an uncertain future as the sugar giant and business rescue practitioners miss payment deadline
As the financial troubles at Tongaat Hulett hit the sugar industry hard, the company’s lenders have defended their decision to pull funding from the sugar producer, with some saying its restructuring plan was not viable. But they are working with business rescue practitioners to provide funding for the rescue process.
Lenders defend pulling Tongaat funding
As the financial troubles at Tongaat Hulett hit the sugar industry hard, the company’s lenders have defended their decision to pull funding from the sugar producer, with some saying its restructuring plan was not viable. But they are working with business rescue practitioners to provide funding for the rescue process.
