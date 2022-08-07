×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Government pension plan revolt could cause cash crunch

GEPF warns of a temporary liquidity crisis if public servants resign en masse to cash out their pension funds

BL Premium
07 August 2022 - 07:16

The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) has warned of a temporary liquidity crisis if public servants resign en masse to cash out their pension funds.

Labour federation Cosatu argues that draft pension fund reform legislation released by the Treasury this week is inadequate and could trigger a resignation rush by public servants who were hoping to be allowed immediate access to a portion of their retirement savings. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.