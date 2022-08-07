Local producers up in arms after minister defers anti-dumping duties to curb shortages and rising food costs.
Nhlanhla Gumede, head of electricity regulation at SA's energy regulator, says a 'one-stop shop' is needed to speed up processes.
Nick Dreyer is the co-founder and CEO of Veldskoen Shoes
The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) has warned of a temporary liquidity crisis if public servants resign en masse to cash out their pension funds.
Labour federation Cosatu argues that draft pension fund reform legislation released by the Treasury this week is inadequate and could trigger a resignation rush by public servants who were hoping to be allowed immediate access to a portion of their retirement savings. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Government pension plan revolt could cause cash crunch
GEPF warns of a temporary liquidity crisis if public servants resign en masse to cash out their pension funds
The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) has warned of a temporary liquidity crisis if public servants resign en masse to cash out their pension funds.
Labour federation Cosatu argues that draft pension fund reform legislation released by the Treasury this week is inadequate and could trigger a resignation rush by public servants who were hoping to be allowed immediate access to a portion of their retirement savings. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.