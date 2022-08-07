×

Business

Bounce Back Scheme uptake slow amid rising interest rates, blackouts

07 August 2022 - 06:50

The government's R15bn bounce-back scheme to aid businesses hit by Covid, unrest and floods has only approved R140m in loans amid rising interest rates and load-shedding.

The National Treasury, which is facilitating the scheme for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with banks, said of the approved loans, R77m have been disbursed...

