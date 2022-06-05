Business Unions accept deal to end strike at Sibanye After a three-month standoff, Amcu and NUM leaders agree to a three-year wage proposal by the CCMA B L Premium

The wage strike led by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association for Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold mines was called off on Friday, ending the high-profile impasse that began three months ago.

Members of Amcu and NUM mandated union leaders to accept a three-year wage proposal by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) to both management and the unions during a mass meeting held at the company’s Driefontein mine. ..