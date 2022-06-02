Union leaders to speak at Union Buildings about Sibanye strike
On Friday, NUM and Amcu leaders will give striking workers a progress report on the ongoing wage talks led by the CCMA
02 June 2022 - 16:39
The two striking unions at Sibanye-Stillwater's gold operations are expected to brief their members at the Union Buildings on Friday, on progress made in trying to hammer out a pay hike deal since the industrial action began in March.
The unions and the mining bosses have been meeting under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) since last Thursday to resolve the industrial action, which has resulted in Sibanye’s gold operations grinding to a halt and striking workers losing more than R1.2bn in wages...
