National End to Sibanye strike in sight Members of the largest two unions have accepted a deal thrashed out by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration B L Premium

An end to the three-month long strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations is in sight.

At a mass meeting on Friday members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) — the two biggest unions representing workers — gave the union leadership a mandate to accept a three-year wage proposal made by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to the parties...