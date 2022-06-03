End to Sibanye strike in sight
Members of the largest two unions have accepted a deal thrashed out by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration
03 June 2022 - 17:34
An end to the three-month long strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations is in sight.
At a mass meeting on Friday members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) — the two biggest unions representing workers — gave the union leadership a mandate to accept a three-year wage proposal made by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to the parties...
