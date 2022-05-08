Business Green light for Implats to buy RBPlat, but Northam not out the running Competition Commission approves the takeover but it's not a done deal yet B L Premium

The Competition Commission’s go-ahead for Impala Platinum’s (Implats) proposed acquisition of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) is not the death knell for attempts by rival Northam Platinum to buy the company, analysts say.

Implats and Northam have been vying to take control of RBPlats since late last year...