Liquid to focus on 5G for enterprises
Company sees opportunity in manufacturing plants, ports and mining, says CEO
08 May 2022 - 06:53
Liquid Intelligent Technologies will ramp up the rollout of its 5G network, targeting companies operating in industries such as manufacturing and mining, after spending R111m to secure a relatively small portion of radio frequency spectrum at the recent auction.
Liquid is part of Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa's newly established holding company Cassava Technologies. ..
