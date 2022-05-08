Business Liquid to focus on 5G for enterprises Company sees opportunity in manufacturing plants, ports and mining, says CEO B L Premium

Liquid Intelligent Technologies will ramp up the rollout of its 5G network, targeting companies operating in industries such as manufacturing and mining, after spending R111m to secure a relatively small portion of radio frequency spectrum at the recent auction.

Liquid is part of Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa's newly established holding company Cassava Technologies. ..