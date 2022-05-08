Brace for a bumpy rates ride
Predicted interest rate hike by Reserve Bank would add to household distress
08 May 2022 - 07:12
Consumers and businesses face a bumpy ride as steeper interest rate hikes may be on the cards amid high inflation due to the impact of the Ukraine war on global supply chains.
Experts say a 50 basis point hike in the repo rate is possible at the May and July meetings of the South African Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee. The consensus on the previous two decisions was for hikes of 25bp. The repo rate is currently at 4.25%...
