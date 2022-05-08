Streaming turns into river of content for SA
Disney+ joins entertainment bonanza with classic slate of movies and series
08 May 2022 - 06:57
The boom in local film and TV production sparked by the launch of major streaming video services over the past six years is about to gain further momentum.
This month, Disney+ joins Netflix, Showmax, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and Britbox in an entertainment bonanza that is likely to see constant churn between the streaming providers. ..
