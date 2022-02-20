Business Gold poised for third weekly gain as tension seesaws on Ukraine-Russia border Uneasy standoff between Russia and the US is driving demand for bullion even as the Fed is preparing to raise interest rates B L Premium

Gold pared losses to trade below an eight-month high on Friday after a report that Ukraine separatists in the Donbas region are evacuating some people to Russia.

Children, women and elderly people were being sent to Russia came after the rebels and Ukraine’s government traded fresh accusations of shelling and other ceasefire violations in the Donbas region, according to a report by Al Jazeera...