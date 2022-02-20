South Deep repays management faith, turnaround strategy
After years of losses, one of the world's largest gold mines a 'standout performer' for Gold Fields
20 February 2022 - 08:00
Gold Fields has lived through many disappointments at its sole remaining operation in SA, South Deep, but this week it described the mine as a “standout performer” during 2021 and forecast growth in production over the next four years.
Gold Fields acquired South Deep in 2006, only to endure a decade of bleeding cash, geological complexities and labour unrest. ..
