Gold retreats from high as potential Russia-US meeting cools nerves

Gold is still poised for a third straight weekly gain as it benefits from safe haven status against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis

18 February 2022 - 13:47 Seher Dareen
A worker loads 12.5kg gold ingots onto a trolley ready for distribution at the JSC Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
A worker loads 12.5kg gold ingots onto a trolley ready for distribution at the JSC Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV






Bengaluru — Gold retreated slightly from the key $1,900 level on Friday as a potential Russia-US meeting cooled some nerves about an escalation in the Ukraine conflict, but the recent rally set bullion up for a third straight weekly gain.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,887.71 an ounce by 10.42am GMT, after earlier touching its highest since June 2021 at $1,902.22 en route to post a weekly gain of about 1.5%.

US gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,889.20. The US-Russia meeting slated for next week is likely to keep a lid on gold, though there could be some selling interest going into the weekend, especially with a US holiday on Monday, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“The outlook for gold does look a lot more positive, but it’s going to be really difficult to get back above those June peaks. We might find it trading between $1,910 and roundabout $1,870 over the next few days,” Hewson added.

Helping global equities mark tentative gains, US secretary ofstate Antony Blinken agreed to a meeting with Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, boosting hopes of an end to the standoff. However, “the need for safety among market participants still appears considerable against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, meaning that gold remains in demand as a safe haven,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies were set on Friday to agree that rising inflation and geopolitical risks could threaten a fragile global recovery, as the Ukraine crisis and the pandemic cloud the outlook.

Spot silver inched 0.3% to $23.73, and palladium fell 2.8% to $2,300.68, with silver set for a weekly gain and palladium inching lower for the week. Platinum was down 0.5% to $1,083.63. It surged about 5.5% this week, its highest weekly gain since mid January.

Reuters

Rand firms and JSE edges up as investors eye Russia-Ukraine tension

Currency holds firm below R15 against the dollar, while local bourse’s global peers are mixed
5 hours ago

Asian markets ease amid some hope on Ukraine crisis

Stocks are steady after US secretary of state agrees to a meeting with Russia’s foreign minister
7 hours ago

Gold slips as investors take a breath after news of upcoming Russia-US meeting

On Thursday, gold rose as much as 1.8%, breaking past $1,900/oz for the first time since June 11
6 hours ago
