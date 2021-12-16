BREAKING NEWS: Fitch hikes SA’s outlook from negative to stable
16 December 2021 - 10:48
Credit agency Fitch Ratings has revised its long-term outlook for SA from negative to stable, citing improved government finances due to higher commodity prices and a faster economic recovery than anticipated from the slump in 2020.
Fitch affirmed the country’s rating at BB-, three steps below investment grade. SA is already rated junk by all three major ratings companies, losing the last investment-grade rating, from Moody’s Investors Service, in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now