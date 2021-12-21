Anti-dumping duties placed on frozen chicken from five countries
But the decision to add duties to imported bone-in chicken will hurt struggling South African consumer as it increases the price of poultry meat
21 December 2021 - 16:41
The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac), a regime that regulates the movement of goods across SA’s borders, on Friday placed provisional anti-dumping duties on frozen bone-in chicken pieces from Brazil, Denmark, Ireland, Poland and Spain to protect local chicken farmers.
The duties range from 6% to 265.1% for various poultry producers from Brazil, from 39% to 67.4% for Denmark, 158.42% for Ireland, 5% to 96.9% from Poland and 3% to 85.8% from Spain and will remain in place until June 14 2022. ..
