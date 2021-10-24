Inflation hasn’t hurt consumer giants Nestle, Unilever — yet
Shoppers could abandon big brands for value retailers
24 October 2021 - 06:38
Who says inflation is bad? Rising prices are helping some consumer giants deliver their strongest growth in years. But look a little further ahead, and this could be as good as it gets for them for a while.
Inflation in everything from coffee to packaging is accelerating. Ultimately, shoppers will have to pay, and when further price increases are passed along to them there’s a strong chance they will rein in their purchases of big brands and flock to value retailers. ..
