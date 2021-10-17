Business Long4Life ‘undervalued’ as shifts signal likely delisting Structural review, Joffe move both point to new era beyond the gaze of ‘capricious shareholders’ for lifestyle investment firm B L Premium

Brian Joffe, CEO of investment group Long4Life, says the expression of interest the company received from a local entity didn’t come as a surprise because listed companies with a small market capitalisation have been undervalued.

Long4Life, which owns retail brands such as Sportsmans Warehouse, Outdoor Warehouse, personal care company Sorbet, and Chill Beverages — whose brands include Score and Fitch & Leeds — announced on Thursday that it had received an unsolicited offer for the entire business and that Joffe will step down in February to take on the role of chair. ..