Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | The unexpected SA pet industry boom
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Irené Raubenheimer, co-founder of Rogz
SA’s pet industry is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Irené Raubenheimer, co-founder of Rogz.
In business for the last 26 years, Rogz is a pets’ accessories business that Raubenheimer started with Paul Fuller in the late 1990s.
Join the discussion:
Having started by making items such as watch straps, the company stumbled upon the opportunity to make accessories for pets which then became the main business.
Over time Rogz has grown, now supplying 90 countries, while maintaining its headquarters in Cape Town.
Raubenheimer says the pet industry is much larger than they had anticipated and has actually been one of the few to experience growth through the Covid-19 pandemic. The global pet industry is valued at about $223bn as of last year, according to Research and Markets.
Topics of discussion include: Rogz’s business model; the evolution of SA’s pet industry over the last two decades; the effects of Covid-19 on the sector; how SA compares to the global industry and prospects for the future.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.