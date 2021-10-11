Companies / Retail & Consumer

PODCAST | The unexpected SA pet industry boom

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Irené Raubenheimer, co-founder of Rogz

11 October 2021 - 17:45 Mudiwa Gavaza
Irené Raubenheimer, co-founder of Rogz, says the pet industry is much larger than they had aniticipated and has actually been one of the few to actually see growth through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED
Irené Raubenheimer, co-founder of Rogz, says the pet industry is much larger than they had aniticipated and has actually been one of the few to actually see growth through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA’s pet industry is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Irené Raubenheimer, co-founder of Rogz.

In business for the last 26 years, Rogz is a pets’ accessories business that Raubenheimer started with Paul Fuller in the late 1990s.

Having started by making items such as watch straps, the company stumbled upon the opportunity to make accessories for pets which then became the main business.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Over time Rogz has grown, now supplying 90 countries, while maintaining its headquarters in Cape Town.

Raubenheimer says the pet industry is much larger than they had anticipated and has actually been one of the few to experience growth through the Covid-19 pandemic. The global pet industry is valued at about $223bn as of last year, according to Research and Markets.

Topics of discussion include: Rogz’s business model; the evolution of SA’s pet industry over the last two decades; the effects of Covid-19 on the sector; how SA compares to the global industry and prospects for the future. 

