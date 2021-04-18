Business THE BIG READ Cannabis crop ‘ripe for picking’ Nascent industry calls for master plan to exploit growing market BL PREMIUM

SA’s fledgling cannabis sector is crying out for the speedy adoption of a regulatory framework to govern it, saying there is a danger the country could be left behind by more nimble emerging competitors in the rest of Africa and elsewhere.

Speaking on the sidelines of a webinar recently hosted by the Cannabis Organisation of the University of Pretoria (COUP) to focus on cannabis entrepreneurship in SA and the constraints facing the sector, industry experts said it was essential the government, through the agriculture, land reform & rural development department, finalises its draft cannabis master plan so the industry can be formalised and make the most of SA's competitive advantage...