Internet initiative aids rural Indian students in New Mexico

Sekaquaptewa has been working to close the digital divide in her region for nearly two decades. Raised in Arizona in the Hopi tribe, she studied at Stanford University in California before getting jobs at a printing press and in advertising.

Looking for something “a little bit more meaningful”, she took a research role at Santa Fe Indian School to make local curricula more culturally responsive for indigenous students.

From there, she moved into an IT role, helping to develop technology for students and their communities.

Beginning in 2015, Sekaquaptewa spearheaded efforts by six pueblos to build a 150km fibreoptic broadband network to run through public buildings such as libraries, replacing the low-speed, expensive internet they were receiving from incumbent providers.

A lack of infrastructure on US tribal lands means student access to the internet is a long-standing issue, she said.

It is hard to persuade private telecoms companies to invest in connecting small, remote populations, while the families often do not have the resources to purchase technology or pay for internet, she added.

When Covid-19 cases began surging in rural New Mexico in April 2020, Sekaquaptewa and her team faced a whole new challenge: the state’s tribal nations began introducing strict travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders.

During the summer, students without internet at home studied outside so they could use internet access points provided by the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center, a nonprofit run by volunteer IT professionals.

But the heat made this difficult, with one community reporting a student getting heat stroke, Sekaquaptewa said.

Many families in the area had been buying prepaid internet on their mobile phones whenever they had disposable income, Sekaquaptewa explained.

“They’re very much transient internet users, which made connecting with the school in the remote learning context very challenging,” she said.

For much of past year, students were forced to use public Wi-Fi spots, such as parking lots of closed libraries.

Sekaquaptewa said she even heard of a mother driving about 50km to and from a McDonald’s to help her children access Wi-Fi.

Due to lockdown restrictions on travelling in numbers, the mother was forced to do the trip twice a day — once for each child.

To get students and teachers online, Sekaquaptewa and her colleagues ordered laptops for all of them that were wireless-enabled, meaning users can access the internet by inserting a SIM card loaded with data into the laptop.

She said the project was a “scrappy” grass roots campaign with people across the community pitching in, as well as funding and technical support from the government, nonprofits and private companies, including internet provider Verizon.

It required them to analyse the area and survey where students were living, to figure out which SIM card provider might give the best coverage.

“We know the topography of the lands we’re trying to serve, we live in those communities, we understand what our people need,” Sekaquaptewa said.

Now every student and staff member at the school can get online, Sekaquaptewa noted, and in recent months a few of the pueblos have begun installing wireless connections in homes to connect to the new fibreoptic network.

The tribes are coming to understand the importance of the internet, she said, adding that they will be able to tap into this online access for economic development and self-governance.

“[The internet] is a new potential revenue stream that isn’t exploiting the land. It’s not mining, it’s not extractive,” Sekaquaptewa said, pointing out that they took care to place the fibreoptic cable under roadways and other land that had already been built on.

She said this could include providing services to organisations in neighbouring cities: pueblos are training local tribal members in technology skills, such as installing wireless internet in homes.

“We hadn’t brought the internet into our communities yet in a way that we could leverage it ... to meet our own goals,” she said. “It really took the educational component to mobilise action.”

