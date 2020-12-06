Nampak cools on African growth
06 December 2020 - 05:00
Nampak is putting expansion in the rest of Africa "on ice" as it focuses on getting its balance sheet under control.
The group, which is the biggest manufacturer of cans in SA, may reduce its interest in its investments on the continent...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now