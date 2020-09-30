Companies / Industrials

Nampak share surges as disposal proceeds help cut debt by R1.6bn

The packaging group, with a market capitalisation of R586m, said it has obtained covenant relaxations from its lenders

30 September 2020 - 18:06 Odwa Mjo
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUMIT DAVALl
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUMIT DAVALl

The share price for packaging company Nampak climbed 45% on Wednesday, its biggest gain since September 2007, as the industrial group said it has made progress in reducing its dollar-denominated debt by $100m (about R1.66bn) thanks to recent disposals. 

During the 11-month period to end-August, Nampak made progress in reducing its dollar debt using the R1.4bn net proceeds from the disposal of its glass division, and $16m from the sale of its Nigerian carton business.

In September 2019, Nampak agreed to sell its glass business to Isanti Glass 1, which is owned by Kwande Capital, a black-owned investment company, and SAB, for about R1.5bn. 

The company said in April that it had entered into an agreement with Sweden-based AR Packaging Group for the sale of Nampak Cartons Nigeria.

Nampak, with a market capitalisation of R586m, said it has obtained covenant relaxations from its lenders for both the September 30 2020 and the March 31 2021 measurement periods.

The company said it is expected to reach normal covenant levels by September 2021. “It should be noted that the impact of Covid-19 and reduced economic activity in Angola were the key drivers in the need to obtain a relaxation in funding covenants.”

Nampak said in an update on Wednesday that trading is returning to normal as economic activity and consumer patterns recover due to the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Nampak, which supplies packaging to the liquor industry, was heavily affected by the ban on alcohol sales during the lockdown period from March.

The company said it has renewed two supply contracts with multinational companies to supply beverage cans for the next three years. It has also secured two material contracts to supply beverage cans to new, large export customers.

“The bulk of these secured volumes will be delivered throughout the 2021 fiscal year and will boost the utilisation of the SA beverage can facilities. This will contribute towards improved earnings in that year and contribute significantly to closing the gap caused by the impact of Covid-19,” the company said. 

Nampak’s share price jumped 45.16% to 90c on Wednesday. It has fallen 94% over the past three years, and 86% so far in 2020. 

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Can Nampak bounce back?

Nampak is a shadow of its former self. But one investor reckons it has plenty of turnaround potential
Money & Investing
1 month ago

How can shareholders put stock in Nampak’s future if management does not?

Management needs to show that it takes Nampak and its shareholders seriously
Companies
1 month ago

Liquor outlets will lose operating licences if they flout regulations, says police minister

Bheki Cele says several shebeens and taverns were operating way past the stipulated 10pm curfew under alert level 2
National
1 week ago

Beer brewers to cut off lockdown offenders to avoid another ban

The Beer Association of SA will not supply outlets not adhering to lockdown regulations, such as selling without a licence or after hours
National
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Capitec’s profits slump after it tightens lending ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Inquiry should look into ‘two wasted years’ under ...
Companies
3.
Patrice Motsepe’s ARC Investments does U-turn on ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec Property Fund uses Europe to cushion ...
Companies / Property
5.
WATCH: What the government expects from the ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Nampak desperate for a turnaround

Companies / Industrials

How can shareholders put stock in Nampak’s future if management does not?

Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Steeling for a fight

Companies / Industrials

Trellidor considers share buybacks after Covid-19 hit

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.