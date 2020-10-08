Money & Investing Nampak surprises the naysayers An amazing rebound on the markets means it’s anything but game over for former packaging giant Nampak BL PREMIUM

Nampak has once again badly wrong-footed investors: only, this time, with a lively trading update.

Days before the release of its trading statement, Nampak’s shares were at a record low of 54c. When the trading statement was issued the share price was 62c, but quickly rebounded to over 130c, more than doubling Nampak’s market capitalisation from R427m to over R900m.