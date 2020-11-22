Astral to push hard for higher poultry prices
Tough negotiations with retailers as Covid losses, feed costs bite
22 November 2020 - 00:07
Astral Foods, SA’s biggest poultry producer, is gearing itself up for tough negotiations with retailers as it looks to try and cover higher input costs and recover some of its Covid-19 losses.
Astral CEO Chris Schutte said this week the group faced a challenging time, including that in the first half of its 2021 financial year, which began in October, it will have to have some “tough negotiations” with retailers about price increases as Astral tries to mitigate the high feed costs weighing on the traditionally “paper-thin” profit margins of the poultry sector...
