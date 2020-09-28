LETTER: Poultry letters will be missed
One reader finds racism where another finds information
28 September 2020 - 12:16
David Wolpert stated that he found Adekeye Abdebo’s column inflammatory and offensive and that he intends to cancel his Business Day subscription (“Adebajo’s racism unacceptable”, September 24).
I read the same column and found it informative. This, however, is not my beef. If Wolpert cancels his subscription, who will provide a counterbalance to the local versus imported chicken debate? Mr Wolpert, your letters will be missed.
David McCormick
Via e-mail
