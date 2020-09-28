LETTER: Poultry letters will be missed

David Wolpert stated that he found Adekeye Abdebo’s column inflammatory and offensive and that he intends to cancel his Business Day subscription (“Adebajo’s racism unacceptable”, September 24).

I read the same column and found it informative. This, however, is not my beef. If Wolpert cancels his subscription, who will provide a counterbalance to the local versus imported chicken debate? Mr Wolpert, your letters will be missed.

David McCormick

Via e-mail

