Business Chicken biz still battling, say smaller producers In March the department of trade, industry & competition increased import tariffs on poultry to protect SA's industry

The lockdown helped South African chicken producers protect their market but with imports now increasing, the hike in the import tariff in March may not be enough to protect smaller producers.

In March the department of trade, industry & competition increased import tariffs on poultry to protect SA's industry, with the tariff on frozen bone-in chicken portions rising to 62%, and to 42% for frozen boneless portions.