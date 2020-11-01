Dangote puts off its London listing
01 November 2020 - 05:00
Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest person, has again delayed plans to sell shares in his cement manufacturer on the London Stock Exchange, opting instead to focus on increasing exports and boosting the Nigerian company's foreign exchange reserves.
Dangote Cement, the continent's biggest producer of the building material, is not expected to attempt a UK initial public offering until at least 2023, said Temilade Aduroja, head of investor relations at the Lagos-based company.
