Companies

Dangote Industries to spend $2bn on Togo phosphate project

The firm will mine an estimated two-billion tonnes of phosphate in Togo for processing as much as one-million tonnes of fertiliser a year at a Lagos facility

08 November 2019 - 17:03
Aliko Dangote, CEO of Dangote Group. Picture: REUTERS
Aliko Dangote, CEO of Dangote Group. Picture: REUTERS

Accra — Dangote Industries will invest in a $2bn (R29.5bn) phosphate project in Togo, positioning itself to become a main supplier of fertiliser in West Africa.

The company controlled by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote will mine an estimated two-billion tonnes of phosphate in nearby Togo for processing as much as one-million tonnes of fertiliser a year at a new complex in Lagos, according to a joint statement by the company and the Togolese presidency.

“Under the agreement, Togo will provide access to phosphate resources and the Dangote Group will provide access to ammonia and to the Nigerian market,” the parties said in the statement. Ammonia is a key ingredient in the production of phosphate fertiliser.

Nigeria accounts for as much as 50% of harvested land in West Africa, making it a top market for fertiliser consumption growth, according to London-based commodities consultancy CRU.

Dangote is also planning to build a cement plant with an annual capacity of 1.5-million tonnes in the Togolese capital of Lome, according to the statement. The $60m facility is scheduled to start operating by the end of 2020, using clinker from Togo and Nigeria.

Bloomberg 

Olam makes $362m offer for Dangote Flour Mills, a former Tiger Brands unit

Aliko Dangote bought the business back from Tiger Brands for a nominal $1 in late 2015
Companies
6 months ago

New megarefinery near Lagos on schedule, says Dangote

Target of a finish next year for $15bn oil plant much too ambitious, say analysts
Companies
9 months ago

Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote wows SA

The Nigerian cement king’s latest project is to build the world’s largest oil refinery
Features
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.