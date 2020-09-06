Business Internet outage lays bare flaws Large parts of the internet still operate on old-school protocols that were designed before the internet was commercialised, says scientist BL PREMIUM

A major internet outage last weekend has raised the spectre of cyberattacks leading to global online traffic disruption.

After an error in the configuration of routing equipment in its data centre, US internet service provider CenturyLink suffered a major outage, with a cascade effect across the world as the error spread to other internet service providers.