Covid cyberattacks ramp up in SA under lockdown
Preying on the fear caused by Covid-19 has been the modus operandi from the start
31 May 2020 - 00:00
SA has become a target for cyberattacks in the past 100 days — with 10 times the global average of growth in malware incidents — because cybercriminals view its IT systems and their users as lacking sophistication.
“Attackers view Southern Africa as a region that has less sophisticated cybersecurity and cyber awareness and thus these types of attacks are expected to work here,” says Brian Pinnock, director of sales engineering at cybersecurity company Mimecast.
