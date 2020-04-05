Business unusual as SA companies zoom in on brave new world
05 April 2020 - 05:04
With life in SA now resembling a dystopian fantasy, courtesy of Netflix's Black Mirror series, companies are adjusting to the new normal - living on video applications like Zoom or Microsoft Teams as they try to keep the wheels of the economy turning.
"Can we agree on the latest acronym - cylizm - 'call you later, in Zoom meeting'," quipped Elian Wiener, founder of Wealthwoke.com, on Facebook this week.
