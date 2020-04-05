'Together, we can beat these crises'
05 April 2020 - 05:04
In the dark days of the Zuma era Gloria Serobe said South Africans had "seen hell before and got themselves out".
Now, says Serobe, co-founder of women's investment group Wiphold (Women Investment Portfolio Holdings), and chair of the Solidarity Fund established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to help fight the coronavirus, "we'll do it again".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now