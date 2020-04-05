Three steps to bolster banks
05 April 2020 - 05:04
As SA entered its second day of lockdown on Saturday last week, the banking regulator released three proposals designed to free up banks' balance sheets and enable them to assist the rapidly growing numbers of distressed businesses and households.
It was a move that in many ways vindicated the aggressive steps banking regulators have taken in the decade since the global financial crisis to make banks stronger and better able to withstand crises.
