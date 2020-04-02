Bank’s inflation success has created policy space to support economy
MPC member Chris Loewald says having inflation under control gives us policy space to respond to crises
02 April 2020 - 17:14
The SA Reserve Bank's success in curbing inflation has given it policy room to support the economy during the coronavirus crisis, says Chris Loewald, head of the Bank's economic research department.
“Low and stable inflation outcomes support permanently lower interest rates, in turn supporting sustainable growth,” Loewald wrote in an article in Business Day (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/2020-04-02-bothas-critique-misses-sa-monetary-policy-complexity/). “And, as we are seeing in today’s very difficult conditions, having inflation under control gives us policy space to respond to crises, helping to ease an exceedingly difficult economic adjustment for the country.”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now