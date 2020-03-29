Business News maker Rapport forged in corona response BL PREMIUM

Martin Kingston, the vice-president of Business Unity SA (Busa), says the relationship between business and the government in dealing with the coronavirus has been "refreshingly constructive".Although business has been having "a much more constructive, co-operative and collaborative" relationship with the government in the past two years, it has changed fundamentally since the crisis began, he says."It's not even a step change, it's much more fundamental than that."He says a "different type of dialogue" is emerging, which needs to be built on."This doesn't mean there shouldn't be differences in ideology, opinion and thought, but I think the trust levels will have been radically increased as a consequence of this experience."A new spirit of solidarity between business, the government, opposition parties and the ANC is essential if the country is to minimise the "potentially catastrophic ramifications" of Covid-19, he says."The only way we can do that is if we work together in a mann...