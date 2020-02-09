Business Going another round with Moody's Budget blues beckon as ANC politics put brakes on change and revenue seeps away BL PREMIUM

In less than two months SA will again face the scrutiny of Moody's, the international ratings agency that may push our credit rating to junk.

The outcome of the Moody's assessment may largely be influenced by how finance minister Tito Mboweni juggles priorities in his budget on February 26.